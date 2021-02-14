Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of STRM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 172,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

