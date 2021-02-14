PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in January

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the January 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of PHXHF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

