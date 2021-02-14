Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stake Raised by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 0.5% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,467,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,920,000 after purchasing an additional 168,777 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 123,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

