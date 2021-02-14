Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 65.8% in January

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the January 14th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of ARDC opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.