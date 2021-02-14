Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,361 shares of company stock worth $13,905,809. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

KBH opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

