Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $98.14 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $3,660,601. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

