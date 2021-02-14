Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.03 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Argus increased their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

