Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,958,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.