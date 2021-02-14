Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. FMR LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in nVent Electric by 8.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

