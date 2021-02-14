Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE DVN opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

