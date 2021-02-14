Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $104-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.5 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $43.29 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $805,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

