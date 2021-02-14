AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.95

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.
Shares of AZN stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.