AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.95

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

