Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 10 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $252,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Markel by 9.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Markel by 25.8% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,024.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,019.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

