Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $40.91 on Friday. Emera has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

