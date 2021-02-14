Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Exponent posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,606 shares of company stock valued at $14,232,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

