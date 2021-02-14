Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $12,619.20 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 440 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $12,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 182,337 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

