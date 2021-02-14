Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $12,619.20 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 440 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $12,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.32.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 182,337 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
