Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

