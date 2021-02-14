Redwood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 82,246 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $1,644,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78 and a beta of -1.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Commerzbank started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

