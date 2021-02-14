Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

