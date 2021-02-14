Redwood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Astec Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 41.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 72.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 81,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

