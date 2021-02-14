Redwood Investments LLC Has $17.26 Million Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 950,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Inovalon accounts for 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 115,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inovalon by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $28.02 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,996 shares of company stock worth $2,941,859 in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

