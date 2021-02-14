Redwood Investments LLC Has $21.02 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,524 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences makes up about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.55% of Castle Biosciences worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.97 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,452 shares in the company, valued at $67,780,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,435 shares of company stock valued at $23,169,550 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

