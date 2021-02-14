D. Scott Neal Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,086,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,191 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,137,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

