University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Has $15.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 17.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,814,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $98.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $98.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

