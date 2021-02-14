D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 186.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 82.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $412,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $162.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

