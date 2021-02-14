University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Invests $51,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000.

IWF stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

