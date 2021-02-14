Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $191.43 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.