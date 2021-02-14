Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 13.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 795.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 203,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $207.49 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $207.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

