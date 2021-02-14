Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of ServiceNow worth $393,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $591.29 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

