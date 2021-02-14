Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,702,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 740,454 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $431,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

