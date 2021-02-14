Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Trading Down 0.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

About Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.