Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $396.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

