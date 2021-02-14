Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.61. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

