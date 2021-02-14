Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $722,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

