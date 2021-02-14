Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price at $12.40

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHF. B. Riley increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

WHF stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $292.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

