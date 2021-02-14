Homeros (HMR) Price Tops $0.0783 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Homeros has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00091678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00083501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.84 or 0.92158472 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060001 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.