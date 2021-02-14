Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the January 14th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Canopy Rivers stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Canopy Rivers has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from $1.60 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

