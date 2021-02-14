KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Up 101.3% Over Last Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 101.3% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $781.18 or 0.01589208 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $28.46 million and approximately $29.49 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00091678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00083501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.84 or 0.92158472 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060001 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.