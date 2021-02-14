Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) versus Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Financial Analysis

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenlight Capital Re and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -16.48% -15.47% -5.25% Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Kingstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.51 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.54 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -8.29

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

