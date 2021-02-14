Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $80.56 on Friday. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $85.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20.

Separately, Citigroup raised Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

