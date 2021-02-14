Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

