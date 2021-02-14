8,735 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,978. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

