US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 572,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

