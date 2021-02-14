The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 47.5% in January

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.

In other The Coretec Group news, Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $1,535,836.20. Also, major shareholder Victor F. Keen sold 5,503,413 shares of The Coretec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $550,341.30. Insiders sold 21,028,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,881 in the last 90 days.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

