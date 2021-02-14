The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 47.5% in January

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

In other The Coretec Group news, Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $1,535,836.20. Also, major shareholder Victor F. Keen sold 5,503,413 shares of The Coretec Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $550,341.30. Insiders sold 21,028,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,881 in the last 90 days.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.