Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. 3,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

