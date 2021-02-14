Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Shares of DDOG opened at $112.86 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $893,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,140,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,986 shares in the company, valued at $30,903,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock worth $232,212,772. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

