Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.25. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

WING stock opened at $170.81 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 177.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.