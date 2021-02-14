Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Issues Earnings Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS.

NYSE HII opened at $176.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $264.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

