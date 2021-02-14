Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target at $62.17

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOK. Wedbush downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

STOK stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,797 shares of company stock worth $7,371,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

