Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in AXIS Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 256,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of AXS opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

